A pawfect workspace

CHENNAI: Pet-friendly workspaces are becoming increasingly popular in the West. A survey by the American Pet Products Association established that having a pet at the workplace can reduce stress levels, foster positive relationships among co-workers and boost productivity.

Though the event of allowing a worker’s four-legged friend into an office space is relatively new in India, some companies and start-ups have been quick to adopt the pet-friendly outlook. Travel-tech company Pickyourtrail is the most recent and the first one from the city to jump onto the bandwagon.

Two months back, the company officiated bringing pets to work, as a dedicated HR policy, thanks to one of its newest employees Sahyujyah Shrinivas.

When Sahyujyah was looking to shift base from Bengaluru to Chennai, she had one task in hand — to find a firm that would allow her to bring her pet to work. When she landed a job in Pickyourtrail, a chat with the HR team about her situation opened new doors in the company. “I’ve been a pet owner for about 15 years and I can relate to people who have pets. When Sahyujyah was in talks with us, she laid down her precondition of bringing her pet to work. It was understandable. We thought that when we’ve found the right talent, such limitations shouldn’t be a showstopper and we agreed,” says Srinath Shankar, co-founder of the firm.

The thought of saying goodbye to a pet, leaving them at home for eight to 10 hours unattended is stressful for pet parents. “One of the main criteria I had, in order to choose an office space, was based on how inclusive they are in allowing pets to work. It indicates the company’s way of working and the freedom they give an individual to be themselves. When I had this concern that I couldn’t imagine leaving my pet alone at home, it was resolved. I’ve been able to focus on work without worrying,” says Sahyujyah while gushing about Liri, her two-and-a-half-year-old Shih Tzu — now, a star at work. “She’s been able to have a positive effect on people. I am a little jealous of the attention she’s getting but as long as she helps people smile and laugh, why not!” she quips.

A recent survey by Cigna TTK Health Insurance Co stated that an alarming 95 per cent of Indian millennials are stressed at the workplace — that is more millennials than any other nation in the world.

“Until last year, we were about 45-50 people. When we scaled up, several millennials came onboard and we had a young workforce coming into the picture. This meant there were also pet owners. Since we had a workforce of 140-150 by then, we decided to have a formal pet policy,” says Srinath. So, in an attempt to make its workplace compatible with the millennial workforce, a dedicated HR policy that allowed pets was formulated. “People have warmed up to the idea,” he says.

While this is a welcome move, we ask Srinath if there was any backlash from workers who may have a fear of animals or pet allergies. “Surprisingly not!” he says. “We tell the pet owners to ensure that their pets are well-behaved, know their boundaries and toilet-trained. In the case of a person who isn’t too comfortable around pets, we ensure seating arrangements are made accordingly. The intention isn’t to force it on anyone but to sensitise the idea of having a pet-friendly space while being mindful of the overall environment. We are trying to be inclusive of all the aspects,” he says.

Though the initiative seems like a simple step in integrating a positive work culture, the very act of having pets in an office could mean more from a cultural and social point of view. Samudra Gupta, an employee, and founder of Pound, a popular pet Facebook group says, “In several parts of India, the mere act of touching animals is still a taboo. To normalise it in a workspace, saying it is okay to coexist with another being is a big and positive step. The multiplier effect of this in a social context is huge,” he says.