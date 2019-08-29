Buried in private land in Chennai without prior permission, body to be removed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The body of a man was buried in a private land at Redhills without prior permission. After residents lodged a complaint, revenue officials intervened and the family promised to remove the body to a burial ground.

Police said Gaja Moideen of Royapuram died on Wednesday. “His family owned a piece of land at Azhinjivakkam at Redhills and wanted the body to be buried there. Without permission from the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) and revenue officials, they buried the body there. Earlier, they erected a temporary wall using wooden logs and metal sheets,” said an officer.