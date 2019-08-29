Home Cities Chennai

Cameras to record vehicles entering and exiting Chennai via ECR

Apart from 8 cameras in  Muttukadu, the city police launched 209 CCTV cameras at Neelankarai and Kanathur police station jurisdictions as part of the police’s Third Eye project.    

Published: 29th August 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 04:26 AM

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police have fixed eight Automatic Number Plate Reading (ANPR) cameras at Muttukadu to keep a database of vehicles entering and exiting the city via ECR. Police commissioner AK Viswanathan launched the functioning of the cameras by inaugurating a peripheral police station, which will also function as a control room for ANPR cameras, at Muttukadu on Wednesday. 

“Since Muttukadu marks the beginning of the city police’s jurisdiction, the cameras will read the number plates of vehicles entering and exiting the city. This will help police to identify the vehicles that passed by the road if required. It may be noted that ANPR system has already been functioning successfully in Anna Nagar and traffic violators are sent automated challans to their respective addresses without they being stopped by police personnel to collect fines,” he said.

He also launched 209 CCTV cameras at Neelankarai and Kanathur police station jurisdictions as part of the police’s Third Eye project. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that CCTV cameras played a crucial role in cracking crimes and added that the crime rate itself has drastically come down compared to the previous year. 

Meanwhile, city traffic police have requested the public to make use of their mobile phone application, GCTP Citizen Services, to pay fines and to report their grievances and complaints directly to higher officials.

TAGS
Chennai Police AK Vishwanathan Automatic Number Plate Reading cameras Chennai Police Third Eye Chennai number plate reading cameras
