Chennai’s water woes to ease as Veeranam tank reaches half its total capacity

Three months ago, the daily supply of water from Veeranam was cut from 180 million litres to 70 million litres due to shortage of water.

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a week’s time, Chennai will receive increased supply from Veeranam tank, which has now reached half its total capacity. Currently, the city is getting around 60 MLD from the tank alone and the remaining 120 MLD is sourced from Neyveli mines and wells. Officials said that once the tank reaches its full capacity, 180 MLD of water will be supplied to the city exclusively from Veeranam as it was done earlier.

Three months ago, the daily supply of water from Veeranam was cut from 180 million litres to 70 million litres due to shortage of water. Due to the absence of rainfall for more than 100 consecutive days, the tank had gone bone dry. This prompted officials to cut down supply from Veeranam, which was the city’s only source during the water crisis.

“Right now, Chennai receives 25 cusecs or 61 MLD from Veeranam tank that reaches Porur lake. But as the city is in need of a steady drinking water supply, inflow will be increased gradually. But next week, we can expect the city to receive its usual supply of 180 MLD from Veeranam alone,” said a senior official from the Water Resource Department of PWD.

As of Wednesday, Veeranam stored 681 Mcft of water against its full capacity of 1465 Mcft.  From Lower Anicut, Veeranam received 2120 cusecs of Cauvery water. Also, with a steady supply of 10,000 cusecs since August 13 from Mettur to delta districts including Cuddalore, officials are confident Chennai will receive 180 MLD by September first week.  

Though recent rainfall has eased the water woes of the city, against a requirement of 1200 MLD, only 525 MLD is being supplied to the city. With all four reservoirs going bone dry, quarries, lakes and agricultural wells have become primary water sources for the city.

