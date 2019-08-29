New MEMU rake between Chennai and Arakkonam introduced

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway is introducing the energy-efficient three-phase Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) between Chennai and Arakkonam. The eight-coach rake is one of the three MEMU formations which have remained idle since they were handed over to zonal railway by ICF in September last year.

The MEMU train is built of stainless steel and consists of six trailer coaches and two driving motor coaches. “Bio-toilets have been installed in all six trailer coaches,” a senior railway official said. Unlike the conventional MEMU trains, the new rake is to run on self-propelled 25 kV AC overhead traction, supported by the regenerative braking system. The train will have faster acceleration and deceleration and it will save up to 35 per cent of energy compared to conventional Electric Multiple Units (EMU) and MEMUs.

The passenger-carrying capacity of a trailer coach is 325 with 84 seats, while a motor coach which has 55 seats can carry up to 226 passengers. Thus, the rake can carry about 2,402 passengers a trip. For the first time, the MEMU rake has been built with secondary air suspension which will provide better travel comfort.

All coaches have CCTVs for enhanced passenger safety. In addition, GPS-based Passenger Information System (PIS) and Passenger Address System also have been provided. The loco pilot cabin, for the first time, is fitted with air-conditioner.

The rakes rolled by ICF were tested by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), before they were cleared for operation. S Krishnan, a regular commuter from Tiruvallur said the higher cushion levels in the seats will make travel comfortable.

The second eight-coach MEMU being commissioned at Avadi car shed is likely to be introduced in two weeks. The third rake, handed over to Tambaram car shed is being converted as a 12-car rake. It will run between Chennai and Chengalpattu, sources said.