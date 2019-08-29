VBJ launches two new jewellery collections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers launched two stunning nature-inspired, handcrafted platinum collections called The Ginkgo Leaf and Buddha Pod on Wednesday. This marks the brand’s foray into the designer platinum jewellery segment.

The collections from the VBJ Creative Centre were unveiled by Jithendra Vummidi, managing partner at Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, and Vaishali Banerjee, MD of the Platinum Guild International - India.

“The simplistic, light-weight and contemporary style is suitable for office and daily wear,” said Jithendra. “Our focus has always been to deliver exclusive collections to ensure that our customers get unparalleled styles.”

The Ginkgo Leaf collection is inspired by the Ginkgo tree, a symbol of resilience and beauty. “It holds within it an untold story of a women’s strength and courage,” he said. “In addition to symbolising longevity, life and endurance, the collection is a tribute to all women who have displayed inner strength in trying times.”

The Buddha Pod collection is handcrafted with diamonds encrusted delicately upon platinum. The collection is inspired by the unique ‘heart-shaped’ Buddha pod seed. The Buddha Pod is meant to metaphorically represent a woman’s heart as she spreads infinite love to one and all.

“Both collections have a unique design story through contemporary designing,” said Vaishali. “Each piece of jewellery has the finesse and elegance that is synonymous with the language of platinum jewellery. I am sure that these designs will talk to the discerning young consumers in India.”

The collections comprise neckpieces, earrings, rings and bracelets crafted in a metal that is 30 times rarer than gold.