Home Cities Chennai

VBJ launches two new jewellery collections

 Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers launched two stunning nature-inspired, handcrafted platinum collections called The Ginkgo Leaf and Buddha Pod on Wednesday.

Published: 29th August 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

The collections were unveiled by Jithendra Vummidi (L) and Vaishali Banerjee (R)  Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers launched two stunning nature-inspired, handcrafted platinum collections called The Ginkgo Leaf and Buddha Pod on Wednesday. This marks the brand’s foray into the designer platinum jewellery segment. 

The collections from the VBJ Creative Centre were unveiled by Jithendra Vummidi, managing partner at Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, and Vaishali Banerjee, MD of the Platinum Guild International - India.
“The simplistic, light-weight and contemporary style is suitable for office and daily wear,” said Jithendra. “Our focus has always been to deliver exclusive collections to ensure that our customers get unparalleled styles.”

The Ginkgo Leaf collection is inspired by the Ginkgo tree, a symbol of resilience and beauty. “It holds within it an untold story of a women’s strength and courage,” he said. “In addition to symbolising longevity, life and endurance, the collection is a tribute to all women who have displayed inner strength in trying times.”

The Buddha Pod collection is handcrafted with diamonds encrusted delicately upon platinum. The collection is inspired by the unique ‘heart-shaped’ Buddha pod seed. The Buddha Pod is meant to metaphorically represent a woman’s heart as she spreads infinite love to one and all.

“Both collections have a unique design story through contemporary designing,” said Vaishali. “Each piece of jewellery has the finesse and elegance that is synonymous with the language of platinum jewellery. I am sure that these designs will talk to the discerning young consumers in India.”

The collections comprise neckpieces, earrings, rings and bracelets crafted in a metal that is 30 times rarer than gold.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp