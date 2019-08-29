Home Cities Chennai

Youth killed for love affair with friend’s sister   

According to police, youngsters fled when a villager saw them burying their friend

Published: 29th August 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five youth took to their heels when a villager caught them in the act of burying a body. The shocked man, a shepherd, alerted others who rushed to the spot. Three men were later arrested and hunt is on for the other two.

The deceased was identified as Mahesh Kumar (20) of Padur village in Poonamallee. He was staying with this grandparents in Tiruvallur for the last two years and used to do odd jobs.
“Mahesh was in a relationship with a girl whom he met a year ago. The girl happened to be the sister of one of his friends in the locality,” said a police officer. After coming to know that Mahesh and the girl were in a relationship, her brother confronted Mahesh, who apparently refused to back out of the relationship.

“On Tuesday evening, the girl’s brother along with four other men hatched a plan to eliminate Mahesh and invited him for talks. They gathered along a lake behind a private company in Melnallathur. They alleged smoked weed and murdered Mahesh,” said the police officer. His head was smashed with a rock, after which they dug a hole to bury the body. When they were halfway, the shepherd noticed the men and raised an alarm. All five fled, leaving the body half buried. 
On information, Tiruvallur taluk police rushed to the spot. Further investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp