Youth killed for love affair with friend’s sister   

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five youth took to their heels when a villager caught them in the act of burying a body. The shocked man, a shepherd, alerted others who rushed to the spot. Three men were later arrested and hunt is on for the other two.

The deceased was identified as Mahesh Kumar (20) of Padur village in Poonamallee. He was staying with this grandparents in Tiruvallur for the last two years and used to do odd jobs.

“Mahesh was in a relationship with a girl whom he met a year ago. The girl happened to be the sister of one of his friends in the locality,” said a police officer. After coming to know that Mahesh and the girl were in a relationship, her brother confronted Mahesh, who apparently refused to back out of the relationship.

“On Tuesday evening, the girl’s brother along with four other men hatched a plan to eliminate Mahesh and invited him for talks. They gathered along a lake behind a private company in Melnallathur. They alleged smoked weed and murdered Mahesh,” said the police officer. His head was smashed with a rock, after which they dug a hole to bury the body. When they were halfway, the shepherd noticed the men and raised an alarm. All five fled, leaving the body half buried.

On information, Tiruvallur taluk police rushed to the spot. Further investigations are on.