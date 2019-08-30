74-year-old man dies after falling from escalator in Chennai's star hotel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 74 -year -old man died and another senior citizen suffered injuries after they tripped down an escalator in a star hotel on 100 feet Road in Guindy on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Ramesh Jagtiani, a resident of Pantheon Road, Egmore and the injured person Mritunjay Singh (72), a resident of Poes Garden, has been admitted to a private hospital.

“Both had come to attend a fund-raising event organised by an NGO at hotel Hilton when the incident happened. Ramesh Jagtiani tried to help Mritunjay Singh step on the escalator when both tripped and fell from the top of the escalator and rolled down,” said a police officer.