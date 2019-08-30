Railways cancels suburban train services in Chennai for engineering works

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering works to improve safety, railways have made changes in suburban train services in Chennai - Chengalpattu and Chennai - Gummidipoondi sections on the following days.

Partial cancellation

Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu locals leaving Beach at 9.30 am, 10.20 am and 11 am on September 1 and 8 are partially cancelled between Singaperumalkoil and Chengalpattu. The trains will run from Chennai Beach to Singaperumalkoil.

Similarly, Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach locals leaving Chengalpattu at 11.30 am, 12.20 pm and 1 pm on September 1 and 8 are partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumalkoil. The trains will run from Singaperumalkoil to Beach as per the scheduled time of regular services. Tirumalpur - Chennai Beach local leaving Tirumalpur at 10.40 am on September 1 and 8 is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Beach. This train will run from Tirumalpur to Chengalpattu.

Changes on September 3, 6 and 7

Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu locals leaving Chennai Beach at 10.08 am, 10.56 am and 11.48 am on September 3, 6 and 7 are partially cancelled between Singaperumalkoil and Chengalpattu.

The trains will run from Chennai Beach to Singaperumalkoil. Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach locals leaving Chengalpattu at 11.30 am, 12.20 pm and 1 pm on September 3, 6 and 7 are partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumalkoil. The trains will run from Singaperumalkoil to Chennai Beach as per its regular service time.

Tirumalpur - Chennai Beach local leaving Tirumalpur at 10.40 am on September 3, 6 and 7 will run up to Chengalpattu. A passenger special will be operated from Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach leaving Chengalpattu at 1.15 pm on September 1, 3, 6, 7 and 8.

Skipping of stops

Sullurpetta - Chennai local leaving Sullurpetta at 9.40 pm on August 28, 29 and 30 and September 1 will run on fast line between Ennore - Tiruvottriyur. It will not stop at Ennore, Kathivakkam and Wimco Nagar stations.

Cancellation

Chennai - Gummudipoondi local leaving Chennai at 12.15 am on September 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 is cancelled. Similarly, Gummudipoondi - Chennai local leaving Gummudipoondi at 2.45 am on September 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 is cancelled, a release said.