Rs 40 crore for improvement of infrastructure in Anna University’s constituent colleges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has received Rs 40 crore from the State government for development of infrastructure in its 16 constituent colleges and regional campuses. University officials said the university had sought Rs 100 crore for the purpose, but received only Rs 40 crore recently.

The money will be spent on improving laboratories, constructing hostels and procuring equipment. Officials said there was a lack of adequate infrastructure in constituent colleges which need to be addressed immediately.

In a few constituent colleges, there is an urgent necessity of hostels, especially women’s. “Laboratories in our constituent colleges are not in proper shape. We need to procure equipment and upgrade infrastructure on a priority basis,” said a senior official.

It is important to mention that in this year’s engineering counselling only six constituent colleges had managed to fill over 90 per cent of seats. Anna University officials are trying their best to resolve the issues to draw more students.

Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa had earlier asked officials of constituent colleges to submit a detailed proposal on condition of hostels and other infrastructural needs. “We have already prepared a detailed list as to where we need to spend the money. We required more funds, but still `40 crore will help us,” the official said.

Notably, the enrolment figures this year in constituent colleges was worrisome. Colleges at Ariyalur, Thirukkuvalai and Ramanathapuram have a sanctioned strength of 300 each. But, this year only 85 seats have been filled in Ariyalur while in Thirukkuvalai and Ramanathapuram it is 73 and 76 respectively.