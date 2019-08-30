Rusted shells at lakeside near Chennai left by Army after practice, say police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have allayed fears of villagers stating that rusted empty shells found near Hanumanthapuram lakeside in Kancheepuram district were burst explosives used by army during shooting practice at the erstwhile firing range.

Police said the area was earlier used by the army as a firing range for heavy weapons. Hence, pieces of burst rockets were found on the lakeside. Four days ago, a fuse igniter of a rocket launcher went off killing two person.

A day later, another unexploded shell was found. Police with the help of bomb detection and disposal squad took it away for examination. On Thursday, villagers who were grazing cattle in the area found rusted empty shells which triggered panic.

Police said the Hanumanthapuram lakeside area was used as firing range by the army a year ago, since it faced the hill. “The range is not active now and cattle grazers found the empty shells. They are just the remains of burst out explosives and there is nothing to be scared about it. Usually, youngsters collect these empty shells and sell them at scrap shops,” the officer said.