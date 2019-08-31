Home Cities Chennai

Bank employees stage protest against Centre's decision to merge public sector banks in Chennai

Employees of all public and private sector banks wore black badges to work as a mark of protest to the government's decision.

Published: 31st August 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHENNAI: Members of the All India Bank Employees' Association on Saturday staged a protest here against the Centre's decision to merge 10 public sector banks into four entities.

Employees of all public and private sector banks wore black badges to work as a mark of protest to the government's decision.

The Association's General Secretary, C H Venkatachalam said the government's move was "ill timed" and needs a review.

A rally opposing it was also planned by the Association, Venkatachalam told PTI. He alleged the merger of public sector banks would mean closure of six banks.

The BJP government at the Centre had on Friday unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks into four, to create fewer and stronger global-sized bankers as it looks to revive economic growth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said 10 public sector banks -- Punjab National Bank, Canara bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, United Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Syndicate Bank, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Andhra Bank would be merged.

"Government may call it a merger six banks which have been built up over the years will disappear from banking scenario", Venkatachalam said.

He recalled that when the financial recession was experienced world over in 2008, the domestic banking system was safe because of public sector banks.

On further course of action, he said the Union would meet in New Delhi on September 11 to decide on going on strike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bank Employees' Association PSB mergers Nirmala Sitharaman India GDP BJP government
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Resurrected Uganda Airlines flies into crowded African skies
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp