CBI raids govt offices in Chennai and Madurai

Searches were part of nation-wide anti-corruption drive

Published: 31st August 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 01:16 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CBI on Friday carried out joint surprise checks (JSCs) along with the Vigilance department, on government offices across the country, including those in Chennai and Madurai, to weed out corruption.

A CBI spokesman said that as part of the special drive, more than 150 joint surprise checks(JSCs) were conducted at the offices of government departments, ministries and organisations.   

The JSCs were primarily conducted at places where common citizens or small business persons feel maximum pinch of corruption in government machinery.  This special drive will sensitise all stake-holders to possible avenues of corruption a common citizen faces while seeking services from such departments.  It also strives to identify and highlight points and places vulnerable to corruption, the spokesman said.
The departments covered include Railways, coal mines & coalfields, medical and healthcare orgainisations, Customs,  Food Corporation of India.

Other departments such as power, municipal corporations, ESIC, transport, Central Public Works Department, Directorate of Estates, Fire Services, Sub-Registrar office, GST Department, Port Trust, National Highways, DAVP, Airport Authority of India, public sector oil companies, Director General of Foreign Trade, public sector banks, Archaeological Survey of India, Shipping Corporation, BSNL, public sector steel units, mines and minerals.

These JSCs will be followed by an extensive campaign by the CBI branches all over India to make common citizens aware of how they can reach out to government departments and redress their complaints. 

The cities where the drive was conducted include Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Shillong, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Chennai, Madurai, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur, Nagpur, Jabalpur, Patna, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Dehradun, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Vijaywada, Cochin, Kollam, Hanamakonda, Karimnagar, Chirmiri, Secunderabad, Katni–Bina, Vadodara, Himmat Nagar, Dhanbad, Kasauli, Samastipur, Danapur and Mokama.
In Puducherry

Similar searches were also held at Jipmer hospital and a registrar office at Saram, Puducherry. The hospital was searched after complaints over alleged irregularities in equipment purchase.

