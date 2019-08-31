Desolate sails

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Far: Lone Sails’ features a dead world, the principal role played by an endless desert where there should have been a sea. One might categorise the game into this undefined genre of ‘atmospheric’. Most reviewers (me included) lazily use this as an adjective when the game has this freakish focus on the sound of wind, the movement of objects in the distance and very dull and constant background music.

Several reviews compare the game to ‘Limbo’ for its monotone colour. It also follows Limbo through its obvious lack of a story. The game intends to make you feel as little as possible for the character you control – it has no name, no substantial form (is it human? Is it a cat wearing a red suit?), no tragic backstory. Funnily enough, you root for its success.

The movement in the game gradually picks up on intensity, like a wave growing gradually before it crashes on to the shore. First, there are hardly any controls except picking up the fuel cannisters and loading them on to the ship – nothing more than interactive art. You understand the basic locomotion (which involves jumping and punching some buttons) and observe as the ship’s fuel runs out. Soon enough, the small puzzles grow in complexity as you sail through the dry wind. But like the analogy of the wave, the game crashes on to the shore swiftly as the entire adventure lasts only a few hours.

The game is in all objectivity too short, too simple and too silent (no dialogues or readable narratives). It is perhaps too expensive, considering that the game has no real replay value because of its linear track. However — if you are an optimist who attempts to glean more pleasure out of this game, you will find that despite the relatively short journey, Lone Sails instills a sense of budding hope amidst the desolate postapocalyptic environment that reeks of loss.

It is well-conveyed through its ‘atmospherics’. You might even develop an attachment to the locomotive which journeys through the desert. Lone Sails is worth a try if you don’t want to take a nap, but still want some peaceful detachment from reality.