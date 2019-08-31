Home Cities Chennai

Find the best line

Bring your own book takes the family-friendly route to cards against humanity, letting players decide the funniest answer to each round amid peals of laughter

Published: 31st August 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bring Your Own Book is a party game for 3-8 players that can’t just be played right out of the box — as you might guess from the title, each player needs to have a book at hand. The game’s structure couldn’t be simpler — each round, a player draws a card from a massive deck and reads out one of the prompts on it. It could say ‘title of a self-help book’, for example, or ‘something yelled after a fleeing criminal’ or...you get the picture. Everybody else then frantically flicks through their book trying to find a phrase or sentence that, in their opinion, best fits the original description.

Once everybody’s found a suitable passage (or time runs out), each is read out and the player who drew the card chooses the best one. That player gets a point, and then the next player around the table draws another card and off you go again. Now, there are quite a few games that have a similar premise (one in particular, but we’ll get to that later). Here’s why I think Bring Your Own Book is the best one. It’s funny. Well, that’s kind of a minimum requirement for this sort of game, isn’t it? But it can be downright hilarious. And the best part is, it doesn’t necessarily depend on what the book is.

You might think that a Pratchett or a Wodehouse would be better than an Economics textbook and sure, those are great books for this. But the genius of Bring Your Own Book lies in the fact that its prompts are just open-ended enough that you can choose the driest phrase in the driest book and still leave everyone around the table in splits. Here’s an example — a couple of games ago, a player chose a cricketer’s biography as his book; partly because he thought it’d be funny, and partly just to mess things up a bit. And yet, even though most of his answers were extremely disconnected from the prompts, it was still so funny that he just kept trying.

And when he finally won a point, it was falling-off-chairs hilarious. Now to the elephant in the room — Bring Your Own Book shares a chunk of its gameplay structure with Cards Against Humanity. The latter’s USP is that it’s...NSFW doesn’t begin to cover it, but let’s just say it sets out to have an extremely vulgar sense of humour and not much is spared. That can be funny, but it also limits the situations in which the game itself is socially acceptable — whereas you can (and should!) play this game with just about anybody who can read. And it’s not just more accessible — while Cards Against Humanity inevitably devolves into ‘pick the most offensive card every turn’, I think the tools that Bring Your Own Book provides players with make for a genuinely better game.

You should play this game, especially if you and your friends love books or even just like them. Because, apart from everything else I’ve said thus far, Bring Your Own Book does something I don’t think any other boardgame does — it lets you share your favourite books with your friends, all while having a great laugh-out-loud time. And that alone would be worth the price of admission, in my opinion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mahila Congress members protesting outside the BJP office in Malleswaram on Saturday | Express
Karnataka Mahila Congress workers demand sacking of deputy CM Laxman Savadi
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp