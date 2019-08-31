Retd policeman arrested for slapping woman advocate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 68-year-old retired Sub-Inspector of Police was arrested for allegedly slapping a woman advocate in an argument that arose after the man, who drove his car, splashed stagnant water on her dress on Thursday night. According to the police, K Monisha (39), a resident of Virugambakkam and practising lawyer in the Saidapet magistrate, was riding her two-wheeler back home on Thursday night.

“Around 9.30 pm when she was travelling along the Dasarathapuram main road in Saligramam, a speeding car splashed stagnant water on her and sped away. Monisha chased the car and picked a quarrel with the driver. In the melee, she slippered him and in turn, the man slapped her and drove away,” said a police officer.

Monisha took a picture of the car number plate and lodged a complaint with the Virugambakkam police. Identifying him as Venkatraman, a retired Sub Inspector, police arrested and remanded him in judicial custody.