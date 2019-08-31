Home Cities Chennai

University of Madras issues circular on sexual harassment, directs faculty not to invite students home  

Students are directed not to stay at the faculty member’s house or tour with their guides at any cost unless special permission is taken from the university authorities

Published: 31st August 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Madras University

Madras University. (Photo|P Jawahar|EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras on Thursday issued a circular, urging female students and faculty members who face sexual harassment to immediately approach appropriate varsity authorities, in order to keep the campus a "harassment-free zone."

The circular asked victims to complain to the Vice-Chancellor's office or to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for the prevention of sexual harassment. The circular noted, "The University campus is a place of knowledge and no act of sexual harassment of any sort will be permitted inside the campus." It further said that any such act would result in immediate action from the management and will be dealt with
an "iron-fist".

The circular instructed faculty members shall not call any student to his or her home, and that doing so will amount to misconduct. "Students are directed not to stay at the faculty member’s house or tour with their guides at any cost unless special permission is taken from the university authorities,” the circular further read adding that any kind of sexual harassment is banned within the campus.

 A senior faculty member from the varsity said that the circular was issued to spread awareness on the help available for victims of sexual harassment. "Students would feel confident in coming forward, if they know that the management will offer appropriate support," the faculty member said.

The circular assumes significance in the wake of the case of sexual harassment of students by two professors of the Madras Christian College, Chennai.

A batch of 50 students from the college had complained in April 2019 that the two professors – R Raveen and Samuel Tennyson – had passed inappropriate comments about their clothes and had harassed them on a tour in February. The students went to the Head of the Zoology Department with their complaint but he, allegedly, dismissed the complaint saying that it was a ‘first-time offence’.

After protest by the students demanding justice, the Internal Committee (IC) of the college conducted an investigation and both professors were found guilty, only last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Madras Sexual harassment
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Resurrected Uganda Airlines flies into crowded African skies
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp