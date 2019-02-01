Home Cities Chennai

ADB may fund storm water drains in Chennai's Kosasthalaiyar Basin

The Department of Economic Affairs has approved Chennai Corporation’s proposal to construct storm water drains in the Kosasthalaiyar Basin.

Published: 01st February 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Department of Economic Affairs has approved Chennai Corporation’s proposal to construct stormwater drains in the Kosasthalaiyar Basin. The proposal has been forwarded to the Asian Development Bank for financial assistance. If accepted, works can begin within a year’s time. 

“The department has understood the plight of North Chennai and parts of Central Chennai during the monsoon and has agreed to forward the proposal to the ADB for funding,” said a senior corporation official, following a meeting with officials in the department earlier this month. 

It is learnt that Chennai Corporation has sought 70 per cent funding assistance from the Asian Development Bank as it will receive 20 per cent funding from the State and will cover the remaining costs from its own purse. 

The Rs 2,518-crore project proposes to build over 763 kilometres of stormwater drains in Manali, Madhavaram, Thiruvottiyur and parts of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar zones, taking the total length to 868 kilometres, including the existing stormwater drains. 

“These zones house important companies like the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited which supplies petroleum products to the neighbouring States and inundation must be avoided at all costs,” said a corporation official.

The project will have a total of 12 watershed areas and will also involve the restoration of 55 minor water bodies in the basin. 

The Ambattur, Korattur, Retteri and Sadayankuppam lakes which span 1109 acres, will also be restored to ensure better water retention and increase groundwater levels.

This is expected to benefit over 30 lakh people living in the area. 

