Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Cab driver ends life accusing police of 'harassment,' probe launched

Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan, however, said on Thursday that a senior officer has been appointed to look into the claims made in the video and report within a week.

Published: 01st February 2019 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

CHENNAI: A taxi driver's selfie video before he ended his life accusing police of harassing him and citing it as the reason for his suicide surfaced in social media days after his death, prompting the authorities to initiate a probe.

Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan, however, said on Thursday that a senior officer has been appointed to look into the claims made in the video and report within a week.

In a four-minute video, mid-aged Rajesh Murthy has accused Chennai police of harassment and abuse on false grounds before he allegedly jumped in front of a train.

"Police verbally abused me in the presence of a woman customer (occupant) when I had parked my vehicle in parking zone. Yesterday when I sleeping inside my car, parked on the service road, the police tried to lock and tow away my car and demanded money," Murthy said.

According to a senior official in the government railway police, Murthy allegedly committed suicide near suburban Maraimalai Nagar railway station. Aged around 25, Murthy is a cab driver attached to a taxi aggregator.

Elaborating on the ordeals faced by cab drivers, he said, "we are making a livelihood despite several hardships. Chennai police is responsible for my death, none else." Murthy also alleged that authorities did not take any action on issues faced by drivers like him.

"In Taramani, a person died similarly, was any action taken? I should be the last person to die (due to harassment)," Murthy said.

The commissioner said, "We have ordered an inquiry as we do not know the veracity of the claim. Even from his own statement, that did not warrant committing suicide. From whatever he said, it could have been reported to any of us and we would have taken action. We will see that was a true incident or had any other motive to commit suicide. If it is a true incident we will take action," Viswanathan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taxi driver Suicide Cab driver suicide Police Harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp