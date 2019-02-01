Electoral rolls indicate massive migration to southern side of Chennai

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of voters in Chennai South parliamentary constituency has increased by

2.8 lakh since the 2014 general elections, indicating a massive migration to the southern part of the city.

With around 20 lakh voters, the number of voters in the parliamentary constituency is almost double that of Chennai Central parliamentary constituency.

The Chennai South parliamentary constituency consists of Virugambakkam, Saidapet, T Nagar, Mylapore, Velachery and the highly populous Sholinganallur constituency. Sholinganallur continues to have the highest number of voters in the State with a total of 6,78,695.

Chennai North parliamentary constituency, which includes Tiruvottriyur, RK Nagar, Perambur, Kolathur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Royapuram constituencies has also recorded an increase in voters since 2014, with an additional 91,188 voters.

However, Chennai Central parliamentary constituency has recorded a 1,84,648 decrease in voters from Egmore, Villivakkam, Harbour, Chepauk-Triplicane and Annanagar constituencies. This sharp drop in voters is consistent with the increasing displacement of slum dwellers from these areas and relocation to settlements in the southern parts of the city.

The gender disparity in voters continues to increase in the three parliamentary constituencies. While there were only 975 more women voters than men in 2014, there are 58,387 more women in the 18 constituencies that make up the three parliamentary constituencies now.

The inclusion of transgenders in electoral rolls has also seen a sharp rise in the last five years. While there were only 756 transgender voters in 2014, there are 1,138 voters now, which is a 33 per cent increase even as the number of total voters has increased by only five per cent.