Madras HC pulls up officials for not providing adequate civic amenities to Thoraipakkam localities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Disappointed in the provision of civic amenities to localities in Thoraipakkam that fall in the extended area of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the Madras High Court on Thursday warned that it might ask the Chief Secretary to be present by calling for a comprehensive action plan to improve the locality.

The Division Bench comprising Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice Anita Sumanth, was hearing the petition from the Joint Secretary of a Residential Association by name Kokilambal Nagar and Alagappa Nagar Resident’s Welfare Association.

Going through the report filed by Additional Chief Secretary/ Managing Director of CMWSSB held on January 23 with the representatives of CMWSSB and the Chennai Corporation represented by the Commissioner in its order, it said, “It appears that no other department of the state government nor any representative of the petitioner’s Association, was called for the meeting to discuss the Joint Action Plan for execution of the Scheme for providing the basic amenities in the extended area of the GCC.”

Stating that a comprehensive and holistic view of the matter can be taken only if all the relevant officials of the departments concerned of the government and the local bodies, had jointly taken part in the meeting, the bench said that the meeting held on January 23 neither complied with the direction of the Court in its letter and spirit nor does it reflect a coordinated and concrete stand on the part of the authorities.