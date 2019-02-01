Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC pulls up officials for not providing adequate civic amenities to Thoraipakkam localities

The Madras High Court on Thursday warned that it might ask the Chief Secretary to be present by calling for a comprehensive action plan to improve the locality.

Published: 01st February 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Disappointed in the provision of civic amenities to localities in Thoraipakkam that fall in the extended area of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the Madras High Court on Thursday warned that it might ask the Chief Secretary to be present by calling for a comprehensive action plan to improve the locality.

The Division Bench comprising Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice Anita Sumanth, was hearing the petition from the Joint Secretary of a Residential Association by name Kokilambal Nagar and Alagappa Nagar Resident’s Welfare Association. 

Going through the report filed by Additional Chief Secretary/ Managing Director of CMWSSB held on January 23 with the representatives of CMWSSB and the Chennai Corporation represented by the Commissioner in its order, it said, “It appears that no other department of the state government nor any representative of the petitioner’s Association, was called for the meeting to discuss the Joint Action Plan for execution of the Scheme for providing the basic amenities in the extended area of the GCC.”

Stating that a comprehensive and holistic view of the matter can be taken only if all the relevant officials of the departments concerned of the government and the local bodies, had jointly taken part in the meeting, the bench said that the meeting held on January 23 neither complied with the direction of the Court in its letter and spirit nor does it reflect a coordinated and concrete stand on the part of the authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp