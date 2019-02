Power cut on Friday in parts of Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm in the following areas.

Sembium: Tafe-I, II and R&D, IPL Company, Simpson, Shardlow India PVT, Bi- Metal Bearing, Wheels and Precision, Additional Paint, L.M Van Mopp company.

Alwarthirunagar: Veerappa Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Suresh Nagar, Elumalai Nagar, P.L.N Prasanth Nagar, Palaniappa Nagar, Sastha Nagar, Part of Chowdry Nagar, Kaikkan Kuppam, Thirunagar, Fathima Nagar, Ramesh Nagar, R.K Salai Main Road.

Thiruvanmiyur: Avvai Nagar main road, Barathi Nagar 1 to 3 rd st, Venkatesapuram Main Road, Kalathumedu 1 to 4 th st, Swaminatha Nagar 1 to 11 th st, Vivekananda 1, 2 nd st, Selvaraj Avenue, part of ECR.

K K Nagar : 4th ,9th, 10th Sectors, Part of Ramasamy Salai. Velachery: Part of Velachery Main Road, Part of 100 feet Taramani link Road, LIC colony, Tansi Nagar. Parts of Kovoor, Gerugambakkam and Injambakkam will also witness power cut.