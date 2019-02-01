Home Cities Chennai

Producer’s plea seeking stay on ‘Illayaraja 75’ event dismissed by Madras HC

The judge directed the council to maintain proper accounts for the income and expenditure for the event and submit the same before the AGM to be convened on March 3. 

Published: 01st February 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran musician Illaiyaraja (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Thursday refused to stay the ‘Illaiyaraja 75’ musical celebrations scheduled for February 2 and  3  by dismissing a plea moved by a film producer seeking to stall the event alleging misappropriation of funds by Tamil Film Producers Council office-bearers.

.0In his order on a plea by J Sathish Kumar, a council member, Justice K Kalyanasundaram said the petition had come at the last moment and without any basis for making serious allegations against the producer council office- bearers.

“Hence, I do not find any prima facie case for grant of interim injunction as sought for. Accordingly, the applications are dismissed”, he said.

On January 28, the court directed the council to produce accounts for the funds received and spent in connection with the event. The council said the decision to host the event was taken in 2016. It submitted that all the accounts pertaining to 2017-18 will be placed before the annual general body meeting (AGM).

“So far, Rs 35 lakh has been paid to YMCA as rent for its ground and Rs 25 lakh has been paid to Ilaiyaraja to participate in the event,” the council submitted to the court.

The judge directed the council to maintain proper accounts for the income and expenditure for the event and submit the same before the AGM to be convened on March 3. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Illaiyaraja 75 Madras High Court Tamil Film Producers Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp