Producer’s plea seeking stay on ‘Illayaraja 75’ event dismissed by Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Thursday refused to stay the ‘Illaiyaraja 75’ musical celebrations scheduled for February 2 and 3 by dismissing a plea moved by a film producer seeking to stall the event alleging misappropriation of funds by Tamil Film Producers Council office-bearers.

.0In his order on a plea by J Sathish Kumar, a council member, Justice K Kalyanasundaram said the petition had come at the last moment and without any basis for making serious allegations against the producer council office- bearers.

“Hence, I do not find any prima facie case for grant of interim injunction as sought for. Accordingly, the applications are dismissed”, he said.

On January 28, the court directed the council to produce accounts for the funds received and spent in connection with the event. The council said the decision to host the event was taken in 2016. It submitted that all the accounts pertaining to 2017-18 will be placed before the annual general body meeting (AGM).

“So far, Rs 35 lakh has been paid to YMCA as rent for its ground and Rs 25 lakh has been paid to Ilaiyaraja to participate in the event,” the council submitted to the court.

The judge directed the council to maintain proper accounts for the income and expenditure for the event and submit the same before the AGM to be convened on March 3.