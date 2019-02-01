Home Cities Chennai

Video of Chennai cabbie blaming abusive traffic cops for his suicide goes viral  

The city police have formed three special teams to probe the issue, while the State Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the police.

Published: 01st February 2019 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 03:30 AM

For representational purposes

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after 25-year-old cab driver M Rajesh committed suicide, a purported video testimony of the deceased has gone viral. In the video, Rajesh has alleged that a Chennai traffic policeman, who abused him using vulgar language, was responsible for his death.

The city police have formed three special teams to probe the issue, while the State Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the police. A few cab drivers, meanwhile, staged a protest outside an IT park in Ramapuram. 

On January 25 night, Rajesh was found dead on the railway track at Maraimalai Nagar, with his car parked on the main road. 

When Tambaram railway police, which found his body and filed a case, returned Rajesh’s mobile phone to his family, it was allegedly formatted and all content had been erased. 

“This made us suspicious and we recovered the data from the mobile using recovery software. Only then we came to know about the video,” says Rajesh’s brother Ramu. 

In the 3.45-minute video clip, Rajesh explains how he was abused by two policemen, in front of a woman passenger, while waiting to pick up another passenger.

In another incident, his car was allegedly locked up by cops because he parked it on the service road and slept inside it. He was made to pay Rs 500 and abused when he asked for a receipt.

Not the first

About a year back, another cabbie called Rajesh immolated himself following an altercation with police.

