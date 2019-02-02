50-year challenge: These siblings recreate five-decade-old picture giving us major family goals 

Ayshvarya Narayanan By

Online Desk

Unless you've been living under a rock with no internet connection, you would have definitely come across the viral '10 year challenge,' which has taken the internet by storm. A huge number of netizens have been hit by this viral 'challenge' fever, posting images of their current and ten-year older selfs giving a sense of nostalgia.

However, four sibling have taken it a notch higher by posting a '50-year' challenge and giving us major family goals. The siblings from Chennai, Ganapathy Raman, Padmmavathi, Saradambal and Ananthalakshmi, have perfectly recreated a 50-year-old picture in which all the siblings were posing on a scooter.

We were curious to know what made these grown-ups to take up the challenge and spoke to the creators of this magical photo. Apparently, one of the siblings posted a 10-year challenge picture which triggered Padmmavathi to compete with her elder sister because that's what sisters do, right?

"I always wished to look younger to her. She did the 10-year challenge and it was a big hit on social media. So I thought of giving it a shot. The same day, my sister pinged me with this image from 1969. And, I thought why not a 50-year challenge when these girls are crazy with this 10-year challenge," said Padmmavathi, who's riding pillion in the picture.

When Padmmavathi expressed her wish to brother Ganapathy Raman, he instantly obliged to pose for the challenge "It's an utmost pleasure to make our younger one's wish to come true right? As our brother's daughter wedding was around the corner, we thought to recreate the photo dressed in our best. We did torture my niece a lot to make it a perfect one," he said.



The 1969 image sporting the younger versions of our evergreen posers was taken in an exhibition when they were awestruck by the scooter in the display, explained the eldest sibling Saradambal, who was very happy to see the relatives from across the globe react to the picture on Facebook. "All my kids, including my nieces and nephews, posted the picture as WhatsApp status that day and it was sheer happiness to see the younger ones celebrating our bond. I'm happy and confident that the family's future lies in safer hands," she exclaimed.

Ananthalakshmi, a teacher by profession, was initially sceptical about sharing the picture on social media and she even scolded her niece for posting it, fearing that something unfortunate might happen to them. A teacher is always a teacher, right? But, her mind changed when the picture started to get positive responses. "I was overwhelmed when my students and fellow teachers complimented me that I looked cute in my old picture," she said and we do agree with her!

Padmmavathi's daughter Vishnu Priya Ganesh, who uploaded the picture on social media, can't be any prouder than this. For her, family is the greatest blessing. "There's so much to learn from them. Not even a single day, I've seen them fight or even make fun of each other. My maternal grandmother passed away when my mom was 11. From that day, my eldest aunt took care of her siblings in my grandma's place. Even now, others won't do anything without consulting her. This amazes me a lot. I wish me and my cousins stay closer like them through thick and thin forever," said an emotionally moved Vishnu Priya.

"Unlike now, we were economically poor when we took the older picture. The bond between us remains the same despite changing times and it will never change. To prove this fact and to set a model for the future generations on how beautiful a relationship should be, we took this challenge!" Ganapathy Raman concluded.

It is true that only our family will stand by us through everything in life. Now, who else is up for this 50-year challenge?