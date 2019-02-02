Home Cities Chennai

A tapestry of global tales 

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:24 AM

Marion Kenny playing the flute  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The seventh edition of the Chennai Storytelling Festival (CSF) was inaugurated on Friday at the World Storytelling Institute, Alwarpet. About a dozen storytellers from the city, and raconteurs, Marion from Scotland and Ruth Stotter from the USA along with Eric Miller, director, World Storytelling Foundation, had gathered at the venue to flag off the annual fest that weaves stories from around the world.

“Forty-two years ago, when I was in college, I was deciding where I can go to study storytelling. Some of the choices that came to me were India, Scotland, and Ireland. I chose India,” said Eric, addressing the audience.

About eight years ago, Sandhya Ruban, a professional tale teller mooted the idea for an annual festival for storytelling to Eric and subsequently, CSF was born. “We are celebrating the seventh edition only because of Sandhya’s idea, and also because of the storytellers who have supported the initiative,” he said. Marion Kenny, one of Scotland’s leading storytellers, a flautist, and an inspirational trainer, played the flute, weaved it along with a short story about a strong-minded woman, and transported us to a whimsical wonderland with her narrative. “I became acquainted with Eric about two years ago when I was in India for research on Villupattu. I am glad that I am part of the festival,” said Marion.

This was followed by a zen story performance and string figure story by Ruth Stotter, an academic who has headed a storytelling programme at a college in California for 15 years. “The festival has widened and seen tremendous growth since its inception. There has also been an increase in storytelling training, which is a positive step for the art,” shared storyteller Lavanya Srinivasan.

CSF 2019 will be held till February 10. For details, visit www.storytellinginstitute.org

