Home Cities Chennai

Author Anita Heiss visits Madras University

Noted Australian author, Anita Heiss, visited the University of Madras and delivered a talk in the English department on Thursday.

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Noted Australian author, Anita Heiss, visited the University of Madras and delivered a talk in the English department on Thursday. Her talk, titled ‘Celebration of Indigenous Life in Australia’, left the students mesmerised. Anita’s visit to the varsity was a part of the annual Australia Fest.

Australia Fest is a six-month celebration of Australian culture and creativity across India. The event is organised by the Australian government every year. The Fest began in September 2018 and will conclude in March this year, during which some of Australia’s most celebrated authors will visit India and deliver talks in different institutions and literary festivals with the aim to inspire audiences towards Australian books and culture.

The students presented dramas based on two of the celebrated authors poems, and translated and recited the poems in five different languages in her presence. The author expressed her gratitude to the students through social media, saying in an Instagram post, “One of the most extraordinary moments of my writing career happened in India. Students at the University of Madras dramatised two of my poems and then recited them in five languages. Their passion brought tears to my eyes. It was the greatest honour as an author.”

The talk posed as a learning experience for the students as well. “Meeting the renowned authors and interacting with them is certainly an opportunity of lifetime for the students,” said Vinoth Kumar, a PhD scholar in the Department of English.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp