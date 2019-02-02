Bedtime bonding over stories

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Until the age of six, Karishma Mahbubani refused to eat a meal unless it was accompanied by a story. Eventually, her family ran out of fables and folktales and her mother was forced to repackage the plot of her latest novella into a suitable child-friendly version.

For Karishma whose life has been greatly shaped by the world of story-telling, she rightly went on to author and publish eight children’s picture books.

“Writing has been my outlet since then. I Love You More is my eighth published storybook. I have also published other works: books that aim to help young learners build their reading skills, short stories for activity books, and stories for early chapter books,” says the author who grew up in Chennai. After graduating with a BDS degree from SRM Dental College she worked with several established hospitals before moving to New Jersey.

Whimsical themes ranging from problematic pets, fidgety kids, humorous mishaps and bullying are her top choices. The characters in her stories are influenced by the events in her life and the children she interacts with.

“Most authors write about what they know. The same is true in my case as well. I have drawn from my own experiences with my child — about Jay and the major change he is facing, to write this story. The story explores the unconditional love that a parent feels for a child even in the face of inevitable changes,” she shares.

The author tells us how illustrations are important in books. “The images and text together tell the whole story and this has to be kept in mind while drafting a plot. It’s vital for the author to think about the story visually. I write down a set of briefs that are sent to the illustrator,” she explains.

According to Karishma, bedtime stories play a vital role in raising a reader.

“Reading aloud to your child is a wonderful way to bond with them. It’s the first step in raising a reader — one who is imaginative, creative, and independent. It also activates the creative centres in the brain. Unfortunately, in many households, bedtime routines have morphed from curling up with a good book to settling down with a Netflix movie,” she remarks.

Karishma enjoys interacting with her audience during storytelling and book-signing sessions. She has two new books that are currently in various stages of production. Both books are set for release in March.

“The future for picture books in our country looks quite robust with more and more parents and children looking for authentic books with an Indian flavour,” she says.

(The book launch of ‘I Love you More’ will happen today at The Book Office at 4. 30 pm. The book is available on Amazon for `200.)

Whimsical themes

Themes ranging from problematic pets, fidgety kids, humorous mishaps and bullying are her top choices. The characters in her stories are influenced by the events in her life and the children she interacts with.