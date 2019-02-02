Bodies of three school students who drowned in Marina wash ashore Pattinapakkam, Neelankarai beaches

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three school students who visited the Marina on Friday after bunking classes, drowned in the afternoon. The bodies of the 14-year-olds washed ashore in the Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai beaches on Saturday, ending search operations by fishermen.

According to police, the deceased, Vinoth Kumar, Sathish and Senthil Kumar who were class 9 students from a government school in Tambaram, had come to the beach after bunking classes on Friday. Around 15 students from the same class had bunked school and taken a train to Triplicane Railways station.

“While three students guarded the bags, dress and slippers behind the Subash Chandra Bose statue, 12 boys went bathing into the sea. Around 2.40pm, they noticed that three boys were missing and alerted the patrol police," said a police officer.

The Marina police have registered a case.