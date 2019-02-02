Home Cities Chennai

Customs officials foil bid to smuggle leopard cub at Chennai Airport

The animal was in a state of shock and was making trill sounds and appeared to be weak. The custom officers fed the cub milk in a feeding bottle and reenergized the cub.

Published: 02nd February 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Leopard cub rescued at Chennai airport. (Photo: EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a faint trill sound emanating from a checked-in baggage that resulted in Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials from Customs department rescuing a leopard cub which was being smuggled from Thailand at Chennai International airport.

The officials, who were tipped off that prohibited wild animals are likely to be smuggled from Thailand, kept a close watch on passengers and found a male passenger walking hurriedly in a suspicious manner with a trill sound emanating from his luggage.

The passenger identified as Kaja Moideen (45), who had arrived from Bangkok by Thai Airways flight TG337, was intercepted after he crossed the green channel and brought to AIU room in the airport for further questioning.

The leopard cub which was rescued at Chennai airport  (Photo: EPS)

Moideen was evasive in his replies so his baggage was opened for further examination. On examination of his stroller bag, a pink plastic basket was found in which a small animal resembling a leopard cub was found.

The animal was in a state of shock and was making trill sounds and appeared to be weak. The custom officers fed the cub milk in a feeding bottle and reenergized the cub.

Officials of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) were called and they identified the animal as leopard cub of “Pantherapardus” species.

WATCH: Attempt to smuggle leopard cub at Chennai Airport foiled

To ascertain the health status of the cub, a Veterinary doctor was called from Aringar Anna Zoological Park. They inspected the  cub  and informed that it is a  one month old female weighing 1.1 kg and measuring 54 cm nose to tail and in good condition. The leopard cub was seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962 read with Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 and CITES. The cub along with the passenger was handed over to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department for further action.

The Cub will be rehabilitated in the Aringar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai and the  forest department will take appropriate action under Wild Life Protection Act 1972 against the passenger. Further investigations are under progress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
leopard cub wild animal smuggling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp