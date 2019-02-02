Love trains? Now, click a selfie with heritage loco at Southern Railway HQ

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Train lovers now have a designated point for taking selfies with one of India’s oldest steam locomotives, in Chennai. PL 691, a 112-year-old steam loco plinthed at the entrance of Southern Railway headquarters building, one of the British era structures in the City, has been refurbished and decorated with lights, recently.

Southern railway, in a statement, pointed out that the heritage steam engines placed on either side of the headquarters, will be open to public from 4 to 7 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, starting from February 2.

“Visitors can enter the railway headquarters for visiting and taking the selfies with the heritage loco, free of cost. The heritage photo gallery will also be available for public visits,” said railway officials.

Though these measures have been taken up with an objective to popularise the heritage history of Indian railways, the move is also expected to prevent train passengers and train enthusiasts from taking selfies at tracks and also to promote railway tourism.

“A loudspeaker has been established in the building complex. A two minute automatic voice over will be played in Hindi, English and Tamil, explaining the key features and history of the legendary steam engine,” explained a senior railways official.

The visitors will not be allowed to go inside the locomotive.

“A space will be earmarked for visitors around the locomotive to enable them to take selfies. As of now, no decision has been taken on charging the visitors,” added the railways official.

The 20 ton-steam loco was one of the two locomotives built in 1905 by Kerr, Stuart and Company Limited, a locomotive manufacturer in England for Mayurbhanj State Railway (present day South Eastern Railway).

The 691 loco was put into operation since 1906 and it hauled the trains in narrow gauge line (760 mm) between Rupsa and Baripada towns of Odisha.

When the Mayurbhang State Railway converted to diesel locos, in 1928, four steam locos including 691, were shifted to Naupada shed of Parlakimedi Light railway (PLR), which connected a narrow gauge line between Naupada and Gunupur in Odisha.

After the lines were converted to diesel, the loco was taken off from service in 1992 and was plinthed at the General Manager’s office in Chennai in 1998. During the centenary celebrations of South Eastern railway in 1987, Government of India released a stamp of PL 691 locomotive.

“This is one of the oldest working locomotives in India, along with a few other locos. We will also establish more selfie points across major railway stations,” added the official.