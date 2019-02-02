Home Cities Chennai

Monitor your children with this smartwatch phone

Parents tend to constantly worry about their children’s whereabouts.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Parents tend to constantly worry about their children’s whereabouts. Now there is a way for parents to monitor their children’s movements in real time, in addition to being able to perform a whole lot of other tasks on a tiny device — the OJOY A1 smart watch phone which is powered by a Kido OS and Qualcomm  Snapdragon wear 2100. 

The OJOY A1 smart watch
phone   Debadatta Mallick

The watch was launched at a grand event on Wednesday that was attended by a number of eminent guests. KA Sengottaiyan, the Minister for School Education in Tamil Nadu was the chief guest for the event that was also attended by industrialist and philanthropist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, founder, chairman and chancellor of Vels University Ishari K Ganesh and the director of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Sanjay Tyagi. 

The watch boasts a 1.4-inch retina display with corning gorilla glass. It has 4G VoLTE, bluetooth and Wi-Fi high-speed connectivity. It also has a camera that enables children to not only take pictures but also to share them on social media. 

There is an inbuilt two-way voice calling; voice and emoji messaging system. It is IP68 waterproof and is available in two colours — blue and pink. The watch allows location tracking so parents can keep tabs on their children and remain stress-free. The Kido OS is powered by Android and is the first ever animated OS for kids smartwatch. “OJOY will take number one market share in the 4G VoLTE kids smart watch phone segment in Asia Pacific and India markets,” said V Venkataramanan, CEO of the company. 
The watch is available on Flipkart and Amazon. While the original price of the watch is `12,999, the company is offering the watch phone at a launch price of `9,999 till February 6. 

“There is huge potential for the cellular-connected smartwatch for kids in India especially in the age group of five to nine years. The demand is expected to double this year,” said Neil Shah, research director, Counterpoint Technology Market Research.

