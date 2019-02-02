Home Cities Chennai

Railway police personnel get new barracks near Chennai Central station

Southern Railway General Manager R K Kulshrestha on Friday inaugurated a Railway Protection Force barracks for the personnel near Chennai Central station.

Chennai Central Railway Station

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway General Manager R K Kulshrestha on Friday inaugurated a Railway Protection Force barracks for the personnel near Chennai Central station.

The new facility built at a cost of Rs 3.47 crore, is a two-storey building. Each floor has 11 rooms. At least four jawans can be accommodated in each room. 

Kitchen, dining hall, gymnasium and air-conditioned recreation room are also available. Besides, all necessary amenities, like beds, mattresses,water purifier, 60’’ inch colour television set has also been provided in the new barracks. 

On Friday, Kulshrestha also inspected the production activities in the engineering workshop at Arakkonam. 

