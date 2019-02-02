Home Cities Chennai

RAYS 2019: 20k students, 190 schools, 800 models

 With 3D galaxy planetarium, caves, dinosaurs, robots, and agricultural models — the campus of St John’s Senior Secondary School in Mandaveli was no less than a science museum.

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

About 744 3D models and 750 charts are on display  R Vishwa Barathy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With 3D galaxy planetarium, caves, dinosaurs, robots, and agricultural models — the campus of St John’s Senior Secondary School in Mandaveli was no less than a science museum. The premise was bustling with activities on all sides — students testing their innovations under their mentors’ supervision, about 800 informative models on display and more than 20,000 students from 190 schools flocking the corridors.  

As part of it’s ongoing Golden Jubilee year celebrations, the school held a three-day art and science exhibition titled RAYS 2019, said to be the largest one in the city so far. The exhibition was inaugurated by chief guest J Daniel Chellappa, senior scientist, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Government of India. Among the other dignitaries were correspondents and principals of renowned city-based schools. “This is an opportunity to bring out the bottled-up talents of our students. We’ve been organising this exhibition since 1992 — every once in four years. Earlier it was called ‘project day’ and in 1996 we coined the title RAYS. This year’s goal is to encourage as many government-aided schools to participate. Our school terrace has a science park which was set up in 2018 and around 28 experimental models are there for children to learn from. Forty-seven schools visited us yesterday,” said Nalini Wilson, senior principal, and correspondent of the school. 

Students from Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts participated. Among the highlights were a magnificent dam-like set-up, waterfalls, hill cave, Mars colonisation, and edible castle. Swachh Bharat, plastic-free environment and save city sparrow were some of the standout public campaigns featured during the event. ‘Young student scientist’ awards in six categories like rare species award, best scientist and best innovator award will be presented to students who have exhibited innovative models on the valedictory day. “It took us six months to pull this off. We have 744 3D models and about 750 charts on display. Bigger projects are team efforts of students,” she said. 
(The exhibition will be held today and on February 4 at St John’s, Mandaveli.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp