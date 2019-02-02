Rs 224.6 crore worth properties of Siva Group attached by ED in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Immovable and movable properties worth Rs 224.6 crores pertaining to Siva Group of companies and Axcel Sunshine Limited of BV Islands have been attached by Enforcement Directorate, Chennai, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case of alleged bank fraud.

The immovable properties attached include vacant lands and office premises at MRC Nagar, T Nagar, Chennai and movable properties includes mutual funds and balance amounts available in their bank accounts, according to Joint Director of Enforcement Directorate KSVV Prasad.

On receipt of a complaint from Central Vigilance Commission, Central Bureau of Investigation, Bank Securities and Fraud Cell, Bengaluru, filed First Information Report against Axcel Sunshine Limited, C Sivasankaran, Siva Industries and Holdings Ltd. Siva Group of companies, bank officials and others, for non-payment of loans worth $67 mn disbursed by IDBI Bank, Chennai.

Enforcement Directorate, Chennai, initiated investigation under PMLA which revealed that Siva Group negotiated, applied and obtained loan in the name of front company Axcel Sunshine Ltd. and misutilised the same for striking off their earlier and other loans knowingly that the companies were under non-performing assets and the loans were not repaid either by the firm which obtained loan or the beneficiaries of the loan.