Wet walls, corroded ceilings and tattered toilets: Welcome to Slum board buildings in RA Puram

KV Navya

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wet walls with blue-green growth, corroded ceilings with gaping holes, patchwork plumbing and tattered toilets are a common sight at the slum clearance board tenements in Valleeswaran Gardens in RA Puram.

The ill-kept infrastructure gave way but a month ago, when a ceiling fell on a 19-year-old college student and resident, leaving him injured. His family vacated the premises due to safety reasons, but residents say such incidents are not rare.

“That was not the first incident. A year ago, when my three-year-old granddaughter came to visit me, a portion of the cement plaster from the ceiling collapsed, missing her eye by an inch. The scars on her face have still not healed,” said 64-year-old Devaki Kaliappan, a resident of the tenements that were built for slum dwellers in 1983. Mishaps have become common, and the government has failed to take up any renovation work for the past 35 years.

In Devaki’s case, officials from the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) did some patchwork at her home and promised to rebuild the tenements soon. This drill was followed even when the 19-year-old was injured.

For the other 650 houses in the area, however, the situation remains the same. Nagapooshanam’s residence, which is located on the third floor and houses her four-year-old and two-year-old, displayed a broken window, which came crashing down during rains in 2018.

“Whenever there is heavy wind or rain, we rush outside our homes because some part or the other of the house breaks,” she said.

The residents also rue that during rains, current flows through their walls and floor as the water seeps out of the ceiling. Gaping holes in walls, cracks and corroded ceiling, water seeping out of walls, broken toilets and pipes are a common sight.

“The area of each house is only 200 square feet and we are forced to curl and sleep in that part of the house where the cement plaster is not cracking. We don’t even have the money to repair the house, in fact in the first place, that is the reason we are allotted the flats,” said P Selvam, a daily wage labourer.

Though the rent has been increased from Rs 22 per month (1983) to Rs 250 per month (2015 to present), no amenities have been provided by the authorities, and all they do is whitewash the blocks from the outside every two years, according to 65-year-old E Karpagam.

When contacted, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board authorities said that a proposal to demolish the existing structure had been approved and a new structure with 580 units would be constructed soon.