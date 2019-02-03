Home Cities Chennai

54-year-old Chennai man who decamped with 19 bikes gets arrested

Police said N Hariharan of Perungalathur was working as a tea master and also allegedly involved in stealing the vehicles. He targeted only the brand as he did not know driving a vehicle with gear.

Published: 03rd February 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 03:24 AM

N Hariharan who is accused of stealing 19 bikes. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old man who police said had stolen at least 19 TVS Scooty vehicles parked on roadsides was arrested on Friday.

He was previously arrested by Saidapet police in 2016, Selaiyur police in 2017 and Chitlapakkam police in 2018.

On January 7, he stole a vehicle from the parking lot of Kapaleeshwarar Temple at Mylapore and parked it at Saidapet railway station, his usual place to hide stolen vehicles for selling them later. 

While Mylapore police retrieved CCTV footage and were searching for the suspect, Sub-inspector Augustine and constable S Prabu secured Hariharan near Nageswara Rao Park.

Hariharan started running on seeing police. Police personnel chased and nabbed him, said a senior police officer.

Mylapore police registered a case and remanded him to judicial custody.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Hariharan had eight different keys to unlock the two-wheeler. The keys were seized. Nineteen vehicles were recovered from his possession.

“Hariharan was working as a tea master and was stealing the vehicles as he was in need of money to sustain his family,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, city police commissioner A K Viswanathan rewarded SI Augustine and constable Prabu for chasing and securing Hariharan. The recovered vehicles will be given back to the owners, police said.

