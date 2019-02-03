Home Cities Chennai

Bodies of three Class 9 students wash ashore in three Chennai beaches

According to police, the boys were students of a government school in Tambaram and were among 15 students who are said to have come to the beach without attending classes.

Published: 03rd February 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Boys bathing in the sea at Marina in spite of a series of warnings and sign boards in the area, on Saturday. | (Debadatta Mallick | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three Class IX students who bunked school to take bath in the Marina drowned on Friday.

Their bodies washed ashore at Neelankarai, Sastri Nagar and Thoraipakkam beaches on Saturday.

While three students guarded the bags, dress and footwear behind the Subhash Chandra Bose statue, 12 went into the sea. Around 2.40 pm, they noticed that three boys were missing and alerted a patrol team, said a police officer.

Police officers with the help of fishermen searched for the boys till Friday evening, but in vain. Meanwhile, fishermen noticed the body of the students at Neelankarai beach and alerted police.

The police identified it as Senthil Kumar and sent it to Royapettah Government hospital for post mortem.

Similarly, around 8 am and 9.30 am, bodies of Vinoth Kumar and Sathish washed ashore at Sastri Nagar and Thoraipakkam beaches. Marina police registered a case and handed over the bodies to the parents. 

Comments

