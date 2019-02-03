Chennai: Police constable shoots himself to death on his 26th birthday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A young police Constable posted on night duty allegedly killed self by shooting himself in wee hours of Sunday using the rifle given to him for duty. Police sources said Sunday was also K Manikandan's 26th birthday. The reason for the suicide is not yet clear.

Manikandan, a native of Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district, was serving in the Armed Reserve wing and was posted at the gate of the office of Inspector General of Police at Kilpauk when he is said to have shot himself around 2 am.

He was taken to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A B.Sc graduate, Manikandan is said to be serving in the police for seven months now and was a grade 2-officer.

Police are further investigating.