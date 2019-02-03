Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Police constable shoots himself to death on his 26th birthday

Manikandan was serving in the Armed Reserve wing and was posted at the gate of the office of Inspector General of Police at Kilpauk when he is said to have shot himself around 2 am.

Published: 03rd February 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

K Manikandan

K Manikandan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A young police Constable posted on night duty allegedly killed self by shooting himself in wee hours of Sunday using the rifle given to him for duty. Police sources said Sunday was also K Manikandan's 26th birthday. The reason for the suicide is not yet clear. 

Manikandan, a native of Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district, was serving in the Armed Reserve wing and was posted at the gate of the office of Inspector General of Police at Kilpauk when he is said to have shot himself around 2 am. 

He was taken to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A B.Sc graduate, Manikandan is said to be serving in the police for seven months now and was a grade 2-officer. 

Police are further investigating. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Police constable shoots self Chennai crime files

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp