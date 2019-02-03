Home Cities Chennai

Four held for stealing Rs 2.5 crore worth currencies after breaking car glass in Chennai

Published: 03rd February 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A four-member gang which escaped with Rs 2.5 crore Indian and foreign currencies after breaking a  car window at Panaiyur nearly a week ago, were arrested on Saturday.

Police identified the arrested as Siranjeevi (35) and his friends Velu (30), Kumar, (32)  and Muthu, (29) from Madurantakam.

“Venkatachalapathy and his wife Lakshmi were living at Nainarkuppam. They had employed Chinnapaiyan (56) as security guard at the farmhouse, who is living with his wife and son-in-law Siranjeevi. Lakshmi had parked the car in the guest house nearby where Chinnapaiyan was staying, as construction work was going on in their house. Chinnapaiyan asked Siranjeevi to take care of the car, as he told him that the owner had placed huge cash and important documents,” said a police officer.

On January 27, around 7 pm, a six-member gang came to the guest house, allegedly beat up the security guard and threatened his family members to lock themselves inside. They broke the car window and decamped with the cash. Soon after they left, Chinnapaiyan informed Lakshmi who lodged a complaint with Kanathur police station.

Police found Siranjeevi talking with the gang members in a CCTV footage and questioned him. During questioning, he spilled the beans.

Siranjeevi is staying at his father-in-law’s house as his wife is pregnant. Police have arrested the four and launched a hunt for two.

Police also recovered `25 lakh cash from the men.

