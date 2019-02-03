Inter B-School fest at LIBA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : V Balakrishnan, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, on Saturday, inaugurated CHRYSALIS 2019, a two-day management event by Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), according to a statement issued by the college.

The inter B-School management fest was based on the theme, ‘An Era of Disruption’ that was aimed at providing a platform for the participants to explore and implement disruptive business strategies.

Balakrishnan said, “Technology is draining and disrupting minds to come out with new innovations. Disruption is going to be the seed of development for the future and I urge you to be a disruptor with good ethics.”