Locals cry foul as plant nursery eats into footpath at St Thomas Mount

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Instances where pavements are being used for purposes other than what they were originally intended for, is increasing across the city. One such case is that of a plant nursery which is encroaching a footpath along GST Road at St Thomas Mount. For close to 10 years, this ‘makeshift’ plant nursery has been set up on the footpath which has encroached close to 800 sq of space.

This structure was located on a footpath opposite the Alandur metro station and in 2015, the shop was asked to be vacated from the footpath by Highway officials. Later, it was set up on the pavement opposite St Thomas Mount post office, said residents. Interestingly, a RTI filed by a local activist after the shop was shifted, said that there is no such encroachment found opposite the post office on the footpath.

“In 2015, when I filed an RTI, I got a reply which said that such a commercial establishment doesn’t exist at all. When I went to the spot, the shop was still intact. No action was taken by officials even after repeatedly complaining,”said David Manohar, a member of civic action group Arappor Iyakkam, who filed the RTI.

When Express contacted an official from the Highways department, the official said, “We removed the shop from the footpath opposite Alandur metro station in 2015.

But they again set shop opposite the post office. They told us that they are occupying land that belongs to the cantonment board hence, not an encroachment. We will check if the land belongs to the Highways department and if it is so, we will remove the shop immediately.”

Locals said that as this stretch of the pavement is not used by many pedestrians, it was relatively easy for commercial establishments to set shop without hindrance. “I have noticed this nursery several times when I return home from office. But as it is located on the other side of the pavement, it doesn’t look like an obvious encroachment. There are many such cases where footpaths are eaten up in Alandur, Meenambakkam and Porur,” said Lalitha Venkatesan, a resident.