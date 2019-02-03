Home Cities Chennai

Locals cry foul as plant nursery eats into footpath at St Thomas Mount

Instances where pavements are being used for purposes other than what they were originally intended for, is increasing across the city.

Published: 03rd February 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Instances where pavements are being used for purposes other than what they were originally intended for, is increasing across the city. One such case is that of a plant nursery which is encroaching a footpath along GST Road at St Thomas Mount. For close to 10 years, this ‘makeshift’ plant nursery has been set up on the footpath which has encroached close to 800 sq of space.

This structure was located on a footpath opposite the Alandur metro station and in 2015, the shop was asked to be vacated from the footpath by Highway officials. Later, it was set up on the pavement opposite St Thomas Mount post office, said residents. Interestingly, a RTI filed by a local activist after the shop was shifted, said that there is no such encroachment found opposite the post office on the footpath. 

The plant nursery which is encroaching
a footpath along GST Road at 
St Thomas Mount | Express

“In 2015, when I filed an RTI, I got a reply which said that such a commercial establishment doesn’t exist at all. When I went to the spot, the shop was still intact. No action was taken by officials even after repeatedly complaining,”said David Manohar, a member of civic action group Arappor Iyakkam, who filed the RTI.  

When Express contacted an official from the Highways department, the official said, “We removed the shop from the footpath opposite Alandur metro station in 2015.

But they again set shop opposite the post office. They told us that they are occupying land that belongs to the cantonment board hence, not an encroachment. We will check if the land belongs to the Highways department and if it is so, we will remove the shop immediately.”

Locals said that as this stretch of the pavement is not used by many pedestrians, it was relatively easy for commercial establishments to set shop without hindrance. “I have noticed this nursery several times when I return home from office. But as it is located on the other side of the pavement, it doesn’t look like an obvious encroachment. There are many such cases where footpaths are eaten up in Alandur, Meenambakkam and Porur,” said Lalitha Venkatesan, a resident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp