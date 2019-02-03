Metro Rail Barricade falls on 35-year-old motorist in Chennai, injures him

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man who was driving a motorbike was injured after a barricade placed for Metro Rail work fell on him at New Washermanpet on Saturday morning.

Police said Iqbal Batcha (35) of Washermenpet was riding his motorcycle on Tiruvottriyur High Road around 11.30 am when the accident occurred.

He fell on the road and sustained injuries, said police.

New Washermenpet police admitted him to Stanley Government Hospital and registered a case later in the evening. Iqbal Batcha was discharged from the hospital in the evening.

“A hoarding board (barricade) fell on the motorist’s shoulder near New Washermanpet Metro station. He sustained no injuries,” a Metro Rail official said.