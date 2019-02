Power cut tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Monday from 9 am to 4 pm in the following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed.INJAMBAKKAM : Seashore Town, Panaiyur Kuppam, Quidemilath street, Adhiyaram Nagar, Panaiyur ECR Main Road.

VELACHERY : Part of 100 feet Bypass Road, Baby Nagar, Seshathripuram, Sachithanantha Nagar, Park Avenue, Ramagiri Nagar.K.K NAGAR : TNHB quarters, Vembuliamman Koil street, Loganathan street, Part of P.K Shanmugam Salai, Rukmani street, Arcot Road.

THARAMANI: South Lock street, West Canal Road, Angalamman Koil street, Erikarai street, Guruvappan street, Pondy street, Varathapuram, Naidu st, Thulukkathaamman koil street, Karunanidhil I and II street, New street, Ponniyamman koil street.ADYAR : Patrician College, Canal Bank Road, Kamaraj Avenue 1 st and 2 nd street, Vengatarathenam Nagar, Canal Road, Kasturibai Nagar 7th and 8th Main Road.