Spiritual Fair records more footfalls on weekend

CHENNAI : The footfall at the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair (HSSF) rose drastically on Saturday, as city dwellers thronged the venue, Guru Nanak College, Velachery, in search of their divine calling. Being the only weekend during the period of the fair, children thronged the place wandering through tens of stalls at the venue. The elephant calf chained at the entrance was definitely a showstopper, with children swarming around it hoping for a blessing, as it chewed on coconut leaves. Miniature temples, model village houses and ‘Gorakshanashalas’ left them amused.

Another stall that gained a lot of attention was the one that displayed ancient Tamil instruments. The celebrated percussion instruments such as ‘Parai’ and ‘Mridangam’ were made from buffalo, cow or goat hide in combination with rich jack tree wood.

Visitors quickly gathered outside the stall, every time instrumentalists performed. Faces of famous poets and freedom fighters adorned the alleys and side-walls with information tid-bits on them for children to learn about India’s culture.

Foreigners too strolled through with awe and vermilion on their forehead. HSSF is being held from January 30 to February 4. During the event, several spiritual and cultural activities will be held.

