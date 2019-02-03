Home Cities Chennai

Spiritual Fair records more footfalls on weekend

Another stall that gained a lot of attention was the one that displayed ancient Tamil instruments.

Published: 03rd February 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Public visiting the Hindu Spiritual AND Service Fair (HSSF) on the fourth day at Guru Nanak College;

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The footfall at the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair (HSSF) rose drastically on Saturday, as city dwellers thronged the venue, Guru Nanak College, Velachery, in search of their divine calling.  Being the only weekend during the period of the fair, children thronged the place wandering through tens of stalls at the venue. The elephant calf chained at the entrance was definitely a showstopper, with children swarming around it hoping for a blessing, as it chewed on coconut leaves. Miniature temples, model village houses and ‘Gorakshanashalas’ left them amused. 

 a mother and child at the fair 
|D Kishore Kumar

Another stall that gained a lot of attention was the one that displayed ancient Tamil instruments. The celebrated percussion instruments such as ‘Parai’ and ‘Mridangam’ were made from buffalo, cow or goat hide in combination with rich jack tree wood. 

Visitors quickly gathered outside the stall, every time instrumentalists performed. Faces of famous poets and freedom fighters adorned the alleys and side-walls with information tid-bits on them for children to learn about India’s culture. 

Foreigners too strolled through with awe and vermilion on their forehead. HSSF is being held from January 30 to February 4. During the event, several spiritual and cultural activities will be held.

Weekend rush at fair ground
Being the only weekend during the period of the fair, children thronged the place wandering through tens of stalls at the venue

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp