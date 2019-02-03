Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit flags off Kumbh Mela float

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to spread awareness of the Kumbh Mela, one of the most sacred pilgrimage fairs for Hindus, a spiritual float was flagged off by Governor Banwarilal Purohit from the Kapaleeshwarar Temple at Mylapore on Saturday.

The New Indian Express in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government conceptualised the float. It will travel across some important and iconic places of Chennai like the Marina and Besant Nagar beaches, educational institutions and offices, for the next two weeks.

Besides promoting Kumbh Mela, quiz competitions in educational institutions also will be hosted.

According to Hindu scriptures, bathing at the ‘Sangam’, the confluence of Rivers Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical river Saraswati, rejuvenates the mind, body and most importantly, the soul. Earlier, the Governor was welcomed by Resident Editor (Chennai), The New Indian Express, Indraneel Das.

He was later felicitated by Suresh Sundaram, Senior Associate Editor, TNIE and J Vigneshkumar, Senior VP (Marketing), TNIE.