Home Cities Chennai

World Wetlands Day celebrated at rejuvenated pond

The pond which was left in a neglected state, polluted by sewage inflow, garbage, construction debris and invasive water plants, was taken up for restoration by EFI in March 2018.

Published: 03rd February 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Temple pond spread across an acre at Gerugambakkam cleaned by a team of 70 members |Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To sensitize residents about the importance of water bodies and wetlands, the Environmental Foundation of India hosted a series of activities on World Wetlands Day at the newly restored temple pond at Gerugambakkam on Saturday.

The pond which was left in a neglected state, polluted by sewage inflow, garbage, construction debris and invasive water plants, was taken up for restoration by EFI in March 2018. In a period of two months, volunteers managed to empty water from the pond to desilt its bed and strengthen the bunds. “After getting due permission from the Kancheepuram district officials, by May, most of the mechinised work was completed. We desilted the bed to increase its capacity and plugged sewage inlets polluting the pond,” said Arumugamsiva G, conservation coordinator of EFI.

Following this, around seven 
clean-ups were organised during which 70 volunteers and residents helped in fencing the pond and planting Neem, Karpuravalli and Lemongrass saplings around it. “We had to regularly conduct clean-ups even after restoration as we couldn’t completely plug all the sewage inlets from neighbouring flats. Because of this, many invasive plants still plague the pond. We will be working towards rectifying this permanently,” said Aniruddh C, a member of EFI.

February 2 being World Wetlands Day, EFI organised a slew of activities, including a pond walk and documentary screening, Kabbadi, Rangoli and oratorical competitions, for residents and school students. “We wanted to first have their attention for which such events were conducted. Later, we explained the importance behind wetlands and their contribution towards maintaining a balance in the ecology,” added Aniruddh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp