World Wetlands Day celebrated at rejuvenated pond

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To sensitize residents about the importance of water bodies and wetlands, the Environmental Foundation of India hosted a series of activities on World Wetlands Day at the newly restored temple pond at Gerugambakkam on Saturday.

The pond which was left in a neglected state, polluted by sewage inflow, garbage, construction debris and invasive water plants, was taken up for restoration by EFI in March 2018. In a period of two months, volunteers managed to empty water from the pond to desilt its bed and strengthen the bunds. “After getting due permission from the Kancheepuram district officials, by May, most of the mechinised work was completed. We desilted the bed to increase its capacity and plugged sewage inlets polluting the pond,” said Arumugamsiva G, conservation coordinator of EFI.

Following this, around seven

clean-ups were organised during which 70 volunteers and residents helped in fencing the pond and planting Neem, Karpuravalli and Lemongrass saplings around it. “We had to regularly conduct clean-ups even after restoration as we couldn’t completely plug all the sewage inlets from neighbouring flats. Because of this, many invasive plants still plague the pond. We will be working towards rectifying this permanently,” said Aniruddh C, a member of EFI.

February 2 being World Wetlands Day, EFI organised a slew of activities, including a pond walk and documentary screening, Kabbadi, Rangoli and oratorical competitions, for residents and school students. “We wanted to first have their attention for which such events were conducted. Later, we explained the importance behind wetlands and their contribution towards maintaining a balance in the ecology,” added Aniruddh.