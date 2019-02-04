300 Chennai Metro Rail staff may go on indefinite strike

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 300 permanent employees of Chennai Metro Rail are to go on an indefinite strike this month if authorities fail to look into their demands within 15 days.

At a press briefing on Sunday, members of CMRL Employees Union highlighted issues concerning inadequate strength, outsourcing work, technical glitches arising due to employment of untrained contract workers, no extra pay for overtime and night shifts and discrimination in salary among other issues.

“We will be meeting the labour commissioner and industries minister to put forth problems faced by permanent and contract employees alike. Our intention is not to cause inconvenience to the public. But, as their safety is at risk we are left without a choice,” said U Soundarajan, union president.