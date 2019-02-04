Home Cities Chennai

Six bikes stolen within a month at DMS complex

According to officials, from January 4 to 31, six two-wheelers, including those belonging to staff of Directorate of Public Health, were stolen from the campus during the office hours.

Published: 04th February 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV camera footage shows the suspect riding away on a stolen bike | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Within a month, six two-wheelers parked inside the DMS complex here, were stolen by an unidentified man, leaving staff at the campus, where main health departments and other offices are housed, worried.

According to officials, from January 4 to 31, six two-wheelers, including those belonging to staff of Directorate of Public Health, were stolen from the campus during the office hours.
After the theft, the vehicle owners filed a complaint with the Teynampet Police Station. CCTV cameras installed outside the State Public Health Laboratory building, captured the images of the suspect riding away on a stolen bike on January 4. The complainants also retrieved the footage and submitted it to the police.

The DMS complex houses offices of Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, Directorate of Public Health, Labour department, Statistics department, Food Safety and Drug Administration office, 108 Emergency Service office, Fisheries department, hospital and others. 

“There were no incidents of theft in the campus previously as far as I know, but in the last three months, it has become a regular affair here. In January itself, six bikes were stolen. It is shocking to know that it is happening in the campus next to a police station. Police should patrol in the complex. We suspect an insider’s hand in this,” said one of the victims.

Speaking to Express, Teynampet police said, “We got one clear footage wherein we identified the person, but are yet to trace him. Soon, we will nab the culprit. Our men are also keeping a vigil outside the gate,” a police source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Six bikes stolen DMS complex Teynampet Police Station CCTV cameras

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp