A perfect present for mother of three

CHENNAI: The massive engine whirrs beneath your body, wind strikes your face and your hair whips around you as the grey tarmac rushes by. Every action has an immediate consequence when riding, according to Meeta Walavalkar, whose life motto is to live in the moment. However, the 40-year-old mother of three has not gone out riding in the last 45 days.

On December 17, 2018, Meeta, her husband Amit, and their two sons welcomed their three-year-old daughter, Shambhavi, into their home. “My husband and I were so busy with all the paperwork at the time that we did not actually take in the fact that one of the ten children inside was going to be our daughter. We were more concerned about how she would react to coming home, if she would have any language barriers, and if she would be comfortable expressing any immediate needs like using the washroom with us,” said the owner of Soul Bakery, which supplies organic food to Chennai and Bengaluru.

However, she said that her two sons, Ved and Darsh, were inside, spending time with their new sister. Shambhavi, who came to Bengaluru from Chhattisgarh, gets along better with children, and took to her new brothers quickly. Meeta’s 13-year-old and 10-year-old sons have become very protective of their sister. “I never thought my boys would be this way. Even if her skirt goes up a little bit, they pull it down and say that everything could be seen,” she said, laughing.

In March 2016, after attending an inner engineering workshop with Sadhguru, the Bengaluru-based NGO consultant and her husband came away feeling lighter — spiritually and mentally. Meeta told her husband of fifteen years that she wanted to adopt a girl child, and Amit, who she describes as a “wonderful person”, was onboard. After some research and discussion with her family, they applied for a girl child through the Central Adoption Resource Authority system, and two and a half years later, they brought their daughter home.

Her name, Shambhavi, is the energy form consecrated in Sadhguru’s ashram in Coimbatore, said Meeta, who is also a devi sevaka, a follower who can perform pujas at people’s homes. The house-warming type puja is usually performed by invoking the devi. The day before Shambhavi came home, Meeta sat her two sons down and reminded them that should they have any reservations, they can express it without fear of judgment. But Meeta’s sons surprised her when they told her to not be silly.

The three-year-old loves school, and wakes up every day excited to learn. “She comes home before they boys do, and asks every half hour when will bhaiyas come home. Before, the boys used to come home, eat something, and go out to play. Now, they spend some time with their little sister and talk to me a little before going,” said Meeta.

Coming from a family with many male children – Meeta’s father had two brothers, as did Amit’s father, and she has two sons — Meeta has found little changes in her parenting. “With the boys, if they fall and hurt themselves, I just have to put a little dettol and send them off. I’m not used to mollycoddling my children, but Shambhavi wants to be held and cuddled if she falls,” said Meeta. Shambhavi has taken to her now-large family, and especially asks for Meeta’s sister who lives in Australia.

However, there was some hesitancy from her and Amit’s parents initially, out of concern for their comfort. Meeta has a bustling daily schedule, and caring for a child needs a lot of time. When the topic of adoption was broached to her parents, Meeta’s father was averse to the concept. “Now, he videocalls every other day to see and speak to her. You know the Queen song Bohemian Rhapsody? She calls out to him the same way they sing ‘Mama…’ in the song. So she’ll go, ‘Ajuba…’ and call out for him,” laughed Meeta.

Shambhavi has a high emotional intellect for a child her age, said Meeta, even if she cannot express it much. “The other day, my father called, and he had hurt his hand somehow. He showed it to her, and she was very affected by it. She came into our room that night crying, saying that her Ajuba was hurt. So, we are careful around her about these things,” said Meeta. Another trigger for Shambhavi was when her plate was taken away from her. In the funds-strapped orphanage she grew up in, this was a sign of having no food. Shambhavi cried when Meeta picked her plate up, but now she knows this means that Meeta is going to feed her.

After speaking to many other parents who had adopted children, and reading more on the topic, Meeta and her husband know that eventually, Shambhavi will want to meet her parents during her adolescence. “All I hope is that the process goes as smoothly as possible for her. We will be there with her, of course, but still,” said Meeta.

It’s too soon to plan for the future, she said, as Shambhavi is young and has been home for only a month. But, Meeta is not one to live in anything but the present, but for one instance — “When we ride, I take the youngest and Amit takes the older one. Now, we need to figure out a way to take all of them when we go riding next.”